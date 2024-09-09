Art Project(ion)
Huge art projection to transform historic waterfront building in Austin
Austin has no shortage of murals, but this temporary installation is doing something differently — and the clean-up will be almost nonexistent. Design Austin and The Trail Conservancy have collaborated to create WaterWork, a series of videos to be projected onto the Seaholm Intake Building, at dusk on September 12 and 17.
Between 10 and 15 local artists will provide videos that range in length from 15 second to two minutes. According to a press release, they all "reflect" (pun intended?) on how nature interplays with Austin's downtown, which is famous for the presence of the Colorado River.
For those without an encyclopedic knowledge of Austin's riverside layout, this building is located on the north bank of the river, just to the east of the MoPac Colorado River Railroad Bridge and down a slight hill from the Austin Public Library Central branch.
The Art Deco building was initially a pump house and operated until 1989. After a long period of waiting to repurpose the building, it started undergoing a restoration process in 2016, and now allows small groups to tour the facility with a cleaner facade, restored windows, safer flooring, and more. In a second phase, which is now in a funding campaign, it will get a café and community space, a platform for water access, and more.
This is the first time art will be projected onto the building, although it's no stranger to unauthorized graffiti.
The Seaholm Intake Facility in the natural lighting most Austinites see it in.Photo courtesy of the Trail Conservancy
In addition to getting help from Austin locals, this will likely be a fun treat for locals walking their dogs, exercising, and otherwise going about their daily routines, since it'll be easily visible from the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge or the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. Of course, anyone passing on the water will also see it. Design Austin will be highlighting the work on its Design Austin Cruise.
“We are thrilled to host an immersive experience right in the heart of nature – and the heart of downtown,” said Design Austin co-curator and founding board member of Design Austin Emily Eisenhart in the release. “The Trail Conservancy loved the idea of celebrating the dynamic between the urban environment and the natural landscape, since they protect both the biodiversity in Lady Bird Lake and the history of the iconic building they restored. They just get it.”
Collaborating artists include:
- Ani Bradberry
- Emily Eisenhart
- Moyo Oyelola
- Justin Rankin
- Casey Alfstad
- Essentials Creative
- Ariana Gomez
- Jamal Hussain
- Virginia L. Montgomery
- Liz Rodda
- Hannah Spector
As additional designers sign on, the list will be updated at designaustin.org.
If would-be viewers miss this year's showing, it looks like there will be more chances next year.
“Artists and designers often balance two different elements to create new perspectives,” adds Justin Rankin, co-curator and founding board member of Design Austin. “We’d love to make WaterWork a yearly event so the whole community can come and add their perspectives too.”
More information about viewing the work is available at designaustin.org.