Theater from Afar
Traveling theater troupe presents Peking Opera in special Austin series
As if Chinese opera weren't enough of a departure from the norm in Austin, a traveling opera company will show off Peking Opera — a dominant form of the traditional art that adds regional flavor — at the Long Center this weekend, July 26 and 27. There will be a series of several performances across the two days, all offering different experiences.
The shows are brought by Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA), an international non-governmental organization dedicated to Humanistic Buddhism, presented by theater troupe Taipei Li-Yuan and hosted by Austin's Xiang Yun Temple, Austin Chinese American Network, and the University of Texas Chinese Student Association. A press release promises "Beijing flair, along with dramatic costumes, stylized moves, unforgettable music, action, romance, comedy, and acrobatics."
Each of the two days will have a different repertoire, and the first day puts forth three performances in one. On Saturday at 7:30 pm, “Three Excerpts of Peking Opera" presents a tragic love story about an ancient king and his favorite concubine; then a "lighthearted" story featuring two young lovers; and finally a story about a golden falcon and angel who experience a forbidden love and one is banned from heaven.
On Sunday at 2:30 pm, “Monkey King Fights the Skeleton Demon” features a character named Monk Tang and his disciples, who face a threatening situation and are saved by the Monkey King.
Although Beijing (Peking) and Chinese opera have both existed for more than 1,000 years, Peking Opera ("jingju") as its own phenomenon can be traced back to 1790 at the emperor's 80th birthday celebration. The art form brought by traveling troupes became more popular and evolved to become distinct as a special style unique to the country's capital.
“As a cultural ambassador representing BLIA, I see the arrival of Peking Opera in Austin as an extraordinary opportunity to foster mutual understanding and appreciation between cultures,” said BLIA’s Lily Zhou in the release. “I look forward to experiencing it with our community.”
Thanks to a convergence of organizers from China and Austin, this is an opportunity for truly local cultural exchange.
“This is more than a performance — it is a living legacy of Chinese civilization, now shared with Austin,” said Xiang Yun Temple Venerable JueJi. “As Peking Opera graces the stage, let art become the bridge that unites cultures and brings the world closer together.”
The shows will be presented at Dell Hall (701 W. Riverside Dr.). Tickets (starting at $41) are available for Saturday here and Sunday here.