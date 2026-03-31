Flirty Fest
Texas Burlesque Festival reveals lineup for 2026 return to Austin
One of Austin's sexiest, sequin-iest, and most subversive events is back, and this year it's bringing a serious lineup. The Texas Burlesque Festival slinks through Austin from Thursday through Saturday, May 14-16.
The fest kicks off with a mixer and performance by acclaimed dancer Eros Sea at Elysium Night Club on May 14. Then the events move to the Rollins Theatre at The Long Center on May 15 and 16.
Headlining Friday is Jessebelle Thunder, the reigning Queen of the Tease per the Burlesque Hall of Fame and, according to the event page, the top-ranked 20th century burlesque performer in the world. San Francisco-based legend Madame E takes the stage Saturday, bringing with her a traditional cabaret style and emphasis on body positivity.
Hosting duties are equally well-cast among three Austinites: Gemmi Galactic hosts Thursday at Elysium, activist and performer Nikki DaVaughn takes Friday, and the World Famous *BOB* holds court Saturday. Joining them is local award-winning burlesque troupe The Bat City Bombshells, plus more than 50 performers from across Texas, the United States, and the world.
The programming spans the full range of what contemporary burlesque has become: classic glove-and-garter striptease, comedic pop culture send-ups, drag, spoken word, and experimental work that resists easy categorization. Veteran performers who helped shape the modern burlesque revival (like Madame E) share the bill with a younger generation of performers (like Houston-based performer Khaos), offering something for everyone.
"Burlesque has quietly re-emerged as a space where performers explore identity, body autonomy, humor, and political commentary often in ways traditional theater does not," says a press release. In the same way ta Esther's Follies provides political commentary mixed with comedy, so does burlesque — just with fewer clothes. In fact, the Long Center's event listing includes a disclaimer about views expressed, so audiences can likely expect timely political critiques.
The event will include a full bar, on-site vendors, and a photo booth. Attendees must be 18 or older.
Some tickets for the opening party at Elysium ($12-$81) are still available, and seats for Friday and Saturday night's shows ($46-$75) are available at TheLongCenter.org.