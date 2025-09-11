South Austin photo developers host whimsical 'science fair' contest
Husband-and-wife duo AJ Gerstenhaber and Holly McVeety-Mill run a contactless photo film lab out of their South Austin home, complete with a front yard drop box for film. As this tiny business's client list has grown, the Turbo Photo Film Lab owners still haven't met any of these folks face-to-face, so on September 23, they're hosting their first-ever in-person event: a "science-fair" themed photo contest for their customers, at Vacancy Brewing.
This event, dubbed the Turbo Photo Scientific Method, is a way not just for the couple to meet their clients, but also for the Austin photography community to come together, says McVeety-Mill.
"Ever since we started, I've been wanting to put on an event, because [our business] is contactless and I just would love to meet everybody in person," she says. "The photography community in Austin is very vibrant and there are a lot of meetups that happen, but we want to help foster that community."
McVeety-Mill says the "science fair" theme happened organically, as a fun way to reflect the "unseriousness" of their business.
Rather than a stuffy gallery night, Austin photogs who want to participate can submit one or two of their favorite photos to Turbo Photo Film Lab ahead of time and the company will print them and bring them to the event. Photo categories for the competition include gems like Very Important Pup, Happy Accidents, Food and Drink Sciences, Fight the Power, and Don’t Label Me (a miscellaneous category).
Turbo will also provide oversized cardboard trifolds (think middle school science fair), glue sticks, and decorations at the event, so those in the contest can create their masterpiece at the event itself. No homework! The crowd will then vote on their favorite photo trifold, and the winners take home bragging rights, a blue ribbon, plus a $75 gift card for Turbo Photo Film Lab.
For Austinites who want to enter the contest, registration is open and costs $6. For those who just want to spectate, vote, and enjoy the drinks and food from a vendor to be announced soon, just show up at Vacancy Brewing around 6 pm.
It will be a night for "hanging out with other photographers, and again, fostering that community; seeing everybody's work," says McVeety-Mill. "I'm just excited to meet everybody in person."
Turbo Photo Film Lab is located in South Austin at 2612 McGregor Dr. Visitors will know it by the film drop off box in the couples' front yard.