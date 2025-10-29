More Gift Gathering
2 new holiday gift markets punch up Austin's local shopping routine
Holiday shopping in Austin is not so daunting as in other cities, thanks to the city's bounty of artisan markets that only increases in the fall. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar and Blue Genie Art Bazaar have already announced dates and lineups for 2025 shopping. Now the experiential Oh What Fun! market and a new effort by disability nonprofit Art Spark Texas are joining the fray.
First comes Oh What Fun! at Republic Square from November 20 through December 24. This free option will offer local gifts alongside food trucks, beverages and a cocktail lounge, and musical performances. A rotating selection of gift vendors will bring jewelry, ceramics, clothing, candles, and "artisan treats," according to a press release.
Participating brands include:
The market will also host some activities including outdoor yoga, Pilates, and other movement and wellness classes.
Oh What Fun! is created by the Denver, Colorado-based Fetch Concepts in partnership with the Downtown Austin Alliance and Austin Experiential Group. It'll be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm, plus an additional hour for the bar, closing at 10 pm. The final weekend will have additional opening days: Thursday, December 18, through Wednesday, December 24.
Art Spark's market is an evolution of its pre-existing holiday market with a new twist. Called the Beyond Art Market & Fair, this showcase at Art Spark's home building will only last two days, December 6 and 7. The main difference is that this year, the market will feature makers with disabilities as well as the local Black artists in honor of the surrounding neighborhood, known as Six Square.
A press release explains that Art Spark's headquarters at 1152 San Bernard St. are exactly where Six Square, Austin's Black Cultural District, was first founded.
There will also be live music, food, and interactive art activities, plus "pop-ups" — a press release does not elaborate on what kinds of pop-ups to expect, but prospective participants can take this into their own hands by submitting an application by October 31. Applications are welcomed from Black or disabled vendors, musicians and other performers, and creatives with interactive offerings.
“Beyond Art Market & Fair reflects our commitment to creating inclusive spaces where artists of all backgrounds can shine,” said Art Spark Texas executive director Celia Hughes in the release. “By expanding our annual market, we’re celebrating not only the artistry of individuals with disabilities but also the cultural richness of the Black community that surrounds and sustains us.”