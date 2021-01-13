City of Austin launches online portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KVUE — Austin Public Health launched an online vaccine portal on Wednesday, January 13, to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Austin residents, particularly in at-risk areas.

The online portal will allow residents to pre-register and request appointments at one of four APH hubs easily accessible via public transportation. These locations are strategically placed so people in underserved communities can access the vaccine. The locations will only be available to those with scheduled appointments.

"In a city like Austin, where grocery stores and pharmacies are located on the west side of town and we don't have as many of those located on the east side of town, that kind of distribution then geographically skews where the vaccine is," Mayor Steve Adler told KVUE Daybreak on Monday.

At this time, it is important to remember that not everyone who fits the Texas Department of State and Health Services and APH criteria will be able to get the vaccine through this first large allocation from DSHS.

If you can get a vaccine through your healthcare provider, a pharmacy, or another provider, please help us save the currently limited allocation for our most vulnerable populations. A map of providers is available on the DSHS website.

---

