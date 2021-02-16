Home » City Life
Winter Weather Watch

Austin grocery stores work to reopen amid area-wide power outages

Austin grocery stores work to reopen amid area-wide power outages

By Drew Knight, KVUE
Line at HEB grocery store in Austin
Some Austin H-E-Bs reopened with limited hours, and long lines, on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of KVUE

KVUE — Amid power and water outages across Central Texas, local grocers are struggling to keep their doors open to Texans in need.

On Tuesday, February 16, H-E-B locations in Austin and Central Texas reopened with reduced hours. Stores are open from noon to 5 pm, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard is open from 9 am to 5 pm, while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.

Viewers told KVUE that the H-E-B in Hutto was forced to turn customers away Tuesday and closed its doors due to a lack of running water. KVUE's Hannah Rucker spotted long lines at the H-E-B at Mueller.

The following Austin-area H-E-B locations are closed Tuesday:

  • Hwy 183 & Lakeline Blvd.
  • Brodie & William Cannon
  • 620 & 2222
  • E. 7th & Pleasant Valley
  • Slaughter & Manchaca
  • Riverside & S. Pleasant Valley
  • Ed Bluestein & Manor
  • Lamar & Rundberg
  • Dripping Springs
  • San Marcos 1 & 2
  • Spicewood Springs & 183
  • Parmer & McNeil
  • Parmer & I35
  • Hutto
  • Kingsland
  • Taylor
  • Pflugerville 685 & E. Pecan
  • Georgetown 1 & 2
  • Round Rock I35 & University
  • I35 & William Cannon
  • Parmer & Mopac
  • Parmer & FM1431

This comes after all locations in Central Texas closed to the public on Monday as a winter storm blanketed the area with snow and ice. For more information on H-E-B openings and closures, click here.

Wheatsville Co-op was open even when H-E-B wasn't. On Monday, Wheatsville opened itsdoors from noon to 6 pm. Its Guadalupe Street location reopened on Tuesday. 

As of noon Tuesday, Walmart had closed 455 stores nationwide due to the weather. 

---

Continue reading this story, and watch the video, on KVUE.com.

 

Read These Next
snow Austin 2021 street
Thousands in Austin without power due to storm and rolling outages
Austin Police chief Brian Manley
Austin's embattled police chief steps down after 3 years as top brass
Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd IPO day
Austin-based CEO shatters glass ceiling to become newest billionaire