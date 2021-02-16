Austin grocery stores work to reopen amid area-wide power outages

KVUE — Amid power and water outages across Central Texas, local grocers are struggling to keep their doors open to Texans in need.

On Tuesday, February 16, H-E-B locations in Austin and Central Texas reopened with reduced hours. Stores are open from noon to 5 pm, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard is open from 9 am to 5 pm, while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.

Viewers told KVUE that the H-E-B in Hutto was forced to turn customers away Tuesday and closed its doors due to a lack of running water. KVUE's Hannah Rucker spotted long lines at the H-E-B at Mueller.

The following Austin-area H-E-B locations are closed Tuesday: