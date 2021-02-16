Austin grocery stores work to reopen amid area-wide power outages

KVUE — Amid power and water outages across Central Texas, local grocers are struggling to keep their doors open to Texans in need.
On Tuesday, February 16, H-E-B locations in Austin and Central Texas reopened with reduced hours. Stores are open from noon to 5 pm, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard is open from 9 am to 5 pm, while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.
Viewers told KVUE that the H-E-B in Hutto was forced to turn customers away Tuesday and closed its doors due to a lack of running water. KVUE's Hannah Rucker spotted long lines at the H-E-B at Mueller.
The following Austin-area H-E-B locations are closed Tuesday:
- Hwy 183 & Lakeline Blvd.
- Brodie & William Cannon
- 620 & 2222
- E. 7th & Pleasant Valley
- Slaughter & Manchaca
- Riverside & S. Pleasant Valley
- Ed Bluestein & Manor
- Lamar & Rundberg
- Dripping Springs
- San Marcos 1 & 2
- Spicewood Springs & 183
- Parmer & McNeil
- Parmer & I35
- Hutto
- Kingsland
- Taylor
- Pflugerville 685 & E. Pecan
- Georgetown 1 & 2
- Round Rock I35 & University
- I35 & William Cannon
- Parmer & Mopac
- Parmer & FM1431
This comes after all locations in Central Texas closed to the public on Monday as a winter storm blanketed the area with snow and ice. For more information on H-E-B openings and closures, click here.
Wheatsville Co-op was open even when H-E-B wasn't. On Monday, Wheatsville opened itsdoors from noon to 6 pm. Its Guadalupe Street location reopened on Tuesday.
As of noon Tuesday, Walmart had closed 455 stores nationwide due to the weather.
