NFL star bakes up claim of UFO sighting over Austin

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield claims he had an out-of-this-world experience in Austin — and it's garnering a lot of publicity.

On March 3, the former Lake Travis High School star tweeted that he and his wife, Emily Mayfield, "100 percent" saw a UFO drop out of the sky over Lake Austin.

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

I won’t lie... I’m typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I’m a little thrown off. — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) March 4, 2021

Now whether the Mayfields actually saw a UFO in Austin — or, more likely, the SpaceX rocket that exploded over South Texas yesterday — we may never know. That hasn't stopped the Twitter-sphere from reaching full tizzy (twizzy?) and outlets like the New York Post, Fox News, and the Los Angeles Times from covering the out-of-this-world experience.

According to the New York Post, Emily elaborated on the experience in her (now deleted) Instagram stories saying, "It was a big light, and it was going straight from the sky, down to the ground,” Emily explained on Instagram. “We got home, and we’re just extremely confused. We’re not massive believers in this, we’re not nay-sayers, but we’ve never seen it for our own eyes, so we’re just a little confused.”

As for where the couple was dining last night? That's perhaps the most interesting news of all. According to Emily's still available Instagram stories, the pair were dining at Joi Asian Bistro, where they shared a Death by Katana.