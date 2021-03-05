Here's where to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine waiting list in Austin

KVUE — As more COVID-19 vaccines become available, there is a demand still to be met for people wanting to receive them.

There are many different avenues and providers to get the different coronavirus vaccines, so we compiled a list of ways for you to sign up.

At this time, vaccines are only available to those in Phase 1A and 1B, which include healthcare workers, those over 65 years old, and those with chronic health conditions that put them at high risk for serious illness due to COVID-19. The Biden Administration also announced this week that teachers are now eligible.

Here are some popular providers for you to register to get the vaccine in and around the Austin area:

Note: Waiting lists detailed below are simply resources people can utilize to sign up. Signing up for the list does not guarantee you will get the vaccine as doses at providers are limited.

Ascension Seton Healthcare

Austin Public Health

Austin Regional Clinic

Bastrop County Cares

Baylor Scott & White

CVS Pharmacy

Family Hospital Systems

Fayette County

Hays County

H-E-B

Martin's Wellness Pharmacy

Randalls

San Marcos Family Medicine

Tarrytown Pharmacy

UT Health Austin

Walgreens

38th Street Pharmacy

To see the full story, including detailed and essential information on vaccination sites, head to KVUE News.