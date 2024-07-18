News You Can Eat
Ice cream floats and a new weekly tiki day bring novelty to Austin food
The next few days in Austin's food scene are chock full of laid-back events: the perfect summer weekend. Whether it's tacos, wine, or ice cream, crowd-pleasing treats are everywhere you look.
Openings and closings
Cabana Club, an adults-only pool bar with ultra-relaxed vibes is celebrating its opening weekend on July 19 and 20. It's kicking things off on Friday with a day party from noon to 9 pm featuring cocktails, coffee, and food from three food trailers. Musician Nick Swift will perform from 7-10 pm in the clubhouse. On Saturday, expect to see DJ RLE by the pool from noon to 6 pm, then DJ Lizzie Aguirre performing from 3-6 pm; Finally Justin Langston closes things out from 8:30-11 pm. From the folks at Progress Coffee, this new venture at 5012 E. Seventh St. will be a good day-to-night hang for working or just relaxing — and turning over tables quickly is not a priority.
TacoDeli is in the middle of celebrating the grand opening of its ninth location right now. Located at 1817 South Lamar Blvd., previously Masa y Más, this has been a high-profile opening both because of the strength of the TacoDeli brand and the prime location. Visitors from now until July 21 can enjoy margaritas and every other cocktail on the menu for $5. This is the debut of the Doña Rita, a cocktail made with TacoDeli's salsa doña (jalapeños and garlic), which is only available at the South Lamar location. Operating hours are 7 am to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 8 am to 9 pm Saturdays and Sundays.
ICYMI: This one isn't an opening, but it's huge news for the Austin food scene. The Michelin Guide is coming to Texas, meaning that now Austin restaurants — along with those in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth — will now receive Michelin stars. In fact, its secret reviewers are already here. Similarly, the Austin Tex-Mex chain Chuy's has now gained national relevance as it's been acquired by Darden Restaurants, Inc., the company that owns the Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse. The only change that's been teased so far is bringing the chain to more markets.
Other news and notes
The melange of culinary identities at the new Casa Bianca shifts yet again with the launch of Tiki Tuesdays. This Italian-American restaurant with a lot of Japanese influence is now looking to Oceania weekly from 5-10 pm. (There is also an existing happy hour with different offerings.) Food specials include Wellfleet oysters, grilled scallop skewers, and stir-fried bucatini. Cocktails — all $10 — include the Awfulgato with coconut ice cream and the Cantaloupe Island with fresh cantaloupe, Plantation 3 Star rum, Aperol, peach leaf, lemon, and mint.
A plant-based diet doesn't have to be expensive, but finding the right products can present a large financial and mental energy barrier up front. Potentially plant-based shoppers are invited to stop by 4001 S. Lamar Blvd. on July 20 for the Taste of Plant Basedvegan tasting fair, featuring more than 20 vendors. Some participating companies include Credo, Nuts for Cheese, Nada Moo, and Deux. The fair runs from 11 am to 3 pm and is free to attend. Central Texas Pig Rescue is also brining a piggy guest of honor that visitors can meet.
Things are already pretty retro at the fashionable Eberly, but it's going straight-up nostalgic for National Ice Cream Day on July 21. It's starting with a half-priced ($6) version of its Tavern Float: house-made strawberry soda, lemonade frozen yogurt, molasses-glazed strawberries, and a brown butter tuile. For a lightly alcoholic twist, sippers can add a splash of champagne. There will also be a make-your-own sundae bar with classic toppings as well as unexpected twists like pineapple jam and bruleed banana. The latter is only available this Sunday.
Folks looking forward to the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival can get in on the action early during Preview Week from July 22-28. Some of the events are already sold out, but more than half still remain, including a newly added event, a wine-blending competition ($55 to enter). Other, less competitive options include a taco tasting with wine pairings, a more varied progressive tasting, and a boozy brunch. Tickets are available at fbgfoodandwine.com.