can i kick it?
Progress Coffee owners dip into casual new poolside bar in East Austin
It's a universal constant in Austin: this city loves pools, and it loves cocktails. Although there seem to be lots of poolside bars and restaurants opening downtown, East Austin has been a hot site for new and spin-off restaurants recently. One new effort is combining all of the above.
From the folks behind Progress Coffee and Beer comes Cabana Club, an entirely new pool bar and eatery concept intended as a "comprehensive community club," opening sometime this summer. Austinites who are looking for it will find it tucked back at 5012 E. Seventh St., next to Holiday, Wanderlust Wine Co., and Hi Sign Brewing — a laid-back trifecta that bodes well for forthcoming staycation vibes.
Remote workers are the first target demographic cited in the announcement, followed quickly by a specification that the cooled pool will only be open to swimmers aged 21 and older. (It's giving please don't interrupt my relaxing pool day.) It also promises a "cozy clubhouse" and all-day service, so clearly there is no rush to turn tables over.
“We created Cabana Club to be a place for anyone, anytime, any reason,” said Scott Withers, co-owner of Cabana Club and Progress Coffee and Beer, in the announcement. He is joined in ownership by Matthew Napolilli, with additional support from Progress Coffee operating partner James Benson and Cabana Club general manager John Cleaver. “We're approachable to the entire Austin community; all are welcome at our club. Guests can start the day with a cold brew and their laptop and end with a dip in the pool and an ice cold beverage, all in one spot.”
During the workday, guests can stay focused with coffee.Photo by Garrett Smith
Progress Coffee will be available from the beginning to the end of that all-day service, from a morning coffee service to an espresso martini on tap.
The pool deck is, of course, the main draw, featuring nine cabanas, plus seating around large umbrellas and even a 2,500-square-foot retractable pergola; guests can make reservations or just walk in. Rather than approaching from the ultra-luxe angle typical of downtown cabanas, these promise "five-star service at an approachable price."
While guests enjoy the outdoor bar and specialty cocktails, additional amenities will include towels, fans, and heaters depending on the season. Inside, there's more seating and 20 beverages on tap, including local beers and cocktails. The latter will be available in single servings or large format (think of those classic sharable poolside drinks), which will be on rotation to keep things interesting.
With cocktails on tap, service should be quick and easy.Photo by Garrett Smith
A number of food options will be available, from a walk-up window for breakfast and lunch (7 am to 3 pm daily) to three local trailers in the backyard. The food trailer lineup hasn't been disclosed by, but one will be a new concept by the Pueblo Viejo group, which is responsible for the Mexican street food chain of the same name.
"We noticed an unmet demand in the Austin hospitality scene for a venue that can easily transition from day to night, becoming more than just a quick stop through the day," said Napolilli. "With Cabana Club, we've designed a venue where Austinites can spend the entire day and night and still want to come back time and time again."
Cabana Club will be open from 7 am to midnight on weekdays, with 130 parking spaces for guests. More information is available at cabanaclubaustin.com.