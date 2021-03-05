Major Austin tech company chips in $750,000 for winter storm relief

As it contemplates a multibillion-dollar expansion of its chipmaking operation in Northeast Austin, Samsung Austin Semiconductor is donating $750,000 for winter storm relief and recovery efforts in the Austin area.

“The winter storm left many hungry, wet, financially insecure, and displaced,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler says in a March 4 news release. “Samsung Austin Semiconductor has been a great neighbor for 25 years, and this is another way they are making a positive impact [in] our community.”

Here’s the breakdown of how the Samsung contribution will be distributed:

$500,000 for the Central Texas Food Bank, whose resources have been taxed by the pandemic and the winter storm

$100,000 for Foundation Communities, which will use the money to keep families out of homelessness

$100,000 to the Austin Area Urban League for home repairs, shelter, and safety measures for at-risk people

$50,000 to the Austin Disaster Relief Network to cover disaster relief and basic needs

“We understand how the winter storm severely impacted our lives and our businesses, and we want to help lift up those individuals and families who are in need,” Sang Sup Jeong, president of Samsung Austin Semiconductor, says in the mayor’s release. “We are all in this together. As we celebrate 25 years in Austin, we want to demonstrate our appreciation and support of this community with this gift as we all recover together.”

Other major corporations contributing to winter storm relief and recovery initiatives in the Austin area include: