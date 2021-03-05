Major Austin tech company chips in $750,000 for winter storm relief

As it contemplates a multibillion-dollar expansion of its chipmaking operation in Northeast Austin, Samsung Austin Semiconductor is donating $750,000 for winter storm relief and recovery efforts in the Austin area.
“The winter storm left many hungry, wet, financially insecure, and displaced,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler says in a March 4 news release. “Samsung Austin Semiconductor has been a great neighbor for 25 years, and this is another way they are making a positive impact [in] our community.”
Here’s the breakdown of how the Samsung contribution will be distributed:
- $500,000 for the Central Texas Food Bank, whose resources have been taxed by the pandemic and the winter storm
- $100,000 for Foundation Communities, which will use the money to keep families out of homelessness
- $100,000 to the Austin Area Urban League for home repairs, shelter, and safety measures for at-risk people
- $50,000 to the Austin Disaster Relief Network to cover disaster relief and basic needs
“We understand how the winter storm severely impacted our lives and our businesses, and we want to help lift up those individuals and families who are in need,” Sang Sup Jeong, president of Samsung Austin Semiconductor, says in the mayor’s release. “We are all in this together. As we celebrate 25 years in Austin, we want to demonstrate our appreciation and support of this community with this gift as we all recover together.”
Other major corporations contributing to winter storm relief and recovery initiatives in the Austin area include:
- Bank of America, which has chipped in $100,000 to help Austin-area residents make home repairs. “From the Rio Grande Valley to the panhandle, this winter storm affected the entire state, including our 19,000 employees in Texas, and for many, the recovery is just beginning,” Nikki Graham, Austin market president of Bank of America, says in a release.
- The MolinaCares Accord, a nonprofit affiliate of Austin-based Molina Healthcare of Texas. The nonprofit donated $250,000 to Austin-based Feeding Texas to benefit Texans struggling to recover from the winter disaster. Molina Healthcare provides Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance for low-income people. “Our hearts go out to Texans affected by the devastating storm that left millions without adequate food, clean drinking water, heat, or power,” Anne Rote, president of Molina Healthcare, says in a release.
- Food distribution giant US Foods. The Rosemont, Illinois-based company is donating $50,000 to Austin-based Feeding Texas to help victims of the winter disaster, and $150,000 in food to the Central Texas Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank.