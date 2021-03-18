Austin reopens COVID-19 vaccine appointments after days of technical glitches

KVUE — Austin Public Health is set to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday, March 18, just days after the department's portal experienced technical issues.

After hours of trying to work around the technical issues Monday night, APH said it had paused its scheduling system.

On March 16, the city said in a statement that the technical issues Monday night resulted in only 2,300 appointments being scheduled, and as the city works with the vendor on addressing the problem, APH is working to proactively schedule people who made it past the waiting room "and are also continuing to schedule through the Equity Line."

The technical issues were the result a new program code, APH said.

"We will continue to test the system to have a successful first dose appointment release on Thurs. evening," APH said.

Appointments are typically released at around 5 pm, but APH said they will post on social media 15 minutes before pre-queue is open. APH is releasing 4,500 appointments today.

Meanwhile, more than 237,000 eligible people are on APH's waitlist for the vaccine. It's important to note that some of those people may have received the vaccine elsewhere since being placed on APH's waitlist.

---

