Austin campaign aims to raise $2.5 million in 25 days for tornado survivors

Two local organizations have partnered on a new campaign for those affected by storms that swept the region on March 21.

Homegrown spirits brand Tito’s Handmade Vodka has teamed up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) in an effort to raise $2.5 million dollars in just 25 days to help Central Texas tornado survivors and their families get back into safe and clean homes.

The Austin-based distillery kicked things off with a $50,000 donation, encouraging the public to donate alongside them to support ADRN in serving those impacted by the Central Texas tornadoes.

The campaign officially launched Monday, April 11 and runs through Friday, May 6. Funds will go toward repairs and rebuilding costs; apartment relocation; and replacing necessities like cars, vehicles, furniture, appliances, and daily essentials. Other local businesses are invited to partner with the campaign by supporting construction needs, demolition, and clean-up, while individual monetary donations can be made directly to adrn.org/HelpCTX.

Founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge, in the mid-'90s, the local distillery has become a household name in Austin for both its spirits and the company’s spirit of giving to the community. ADRN is likewise known for its commitment to the local community, stepping up in times of disaster by organizing, preparing, and mobilizing donations and volunteers from local churches to provide immediate assistance for those in crisis.