Multiple tornadoes leave damage across Austin metro area

KVUE — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in Central Texas as severe weather rolled through the area on the evening of March 21, including Round Rock and Elgin. KVUE confirmed damage to many buildings after large hail and strong winds, especially in Round Rock.

For those seeking shelter, assistance, and guidance after the storm, KVUE has compiled the following resources.

Where to seek shelter and assistance after the storm

The City of Round Rock has set up two temporary shelter locations at the Dell Diamond Heritage Center at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. and Redbud Elementary School at 1500 Ty Cobb Place.

A shelter has also been set up at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Recreation Center at 500 W. Davilla St. Granger is also opening a shelter at their high school gym.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is opening up its Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund to help residents impacted.

“We can already see that dozens of homes have been ripped all the way to their foundations,” said ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci. “Central Texas residents will need support from the entire community today, tomorrow, and for many weeks to come. Our neighbors need help with everything from cleaning up debris, replacing lost and damaged clothes and furniture, and rebuilding the structure of their homes. All of that takes resources, and we’re asking the Greater Austin community to support the Central Texas Tornadoes Relief Fund and help these families in their moment of crisis.”

How to report property damage

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages citizens to report damage to property by submitting a damage assessment survey.

Texans can report damage to their homes or businesses by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the damages meet federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

"By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses."

