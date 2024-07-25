Paddle Pledges
230+ athletes will paddle 21 miles on Lake Austin for cancer fundraiser
As far as fundraising goes, there are few more attention-grabbing methods than the paddle board caravan that takes to Lake Austin each year. Flatwater's Dam That Cancer presented by Tyler's is taking on its 15th big athletic task, this time for a $1.4 million fundraising goal, on September 16.
Anyone who has been on a paddle board knows this laid-back activity is actually surprisingly demanding, and each slow-going mile can be quite an arm workout. During this annual fundraising event, paddlers commit to a 21-mile course; They'll have 10 hours to complete it, followed by a free post-paddle party that anyone can attend.
This feat gives paddlers a platform to raise funds for Flatwater, a nonprofit based in Austin that provides mental health resources and therapy to people affected by a cancer diagnosis — whether it's theirs or someone else's. So far there are more than 230 participants preparing to join the flotilla.
“We embark on the 15th annual Dam That Cancer with great enthusiasm for the months of training, fundraising, and community-building ahead,” said Flatwater CEO Chelsea Hardee in a release. “In the first half of 2024, we saw an unprecedented 44 percent increase in new Flatwater program participants and a 42 percent increase in the number of therapy sessions funded by Flatwater. We're hopeful for a massive DTC fundraising season to support the high demand for our ever-growing program!”
Participants raise funds by sharing training updates and building momentum for the big day. Much of this comes from personal connections, but donors can also find more information about individual donors and teams online. At the time of this article's publication, Lindsey Spadier is the top fundraiser, with $24,638 raised so far. All but $300 of this came from the locally owned Still Austin Whiskey Co. Thanks to sponsors covering event costs, all the raised funds will go to Flatwater.
The goal for 2024 is a slight escalation from 2023's end achievement: $1.3 million, which was actually $65,000 over its own goal. This funding has resulted in 68,000 therapy sessions since 2010, when Mark Garza founded the nonprofit in response to his father's diagnosis. Just this year, Flatwater has already funded more than 5,000 sessions, according to the release.
"This is the first cancer charity I have found that helps solve the immediate need of a cancer diagnosis in real-time,” said veteran paddler Patrick Eitel, who has been participating for nine years. “Looking back at my family’s own brushes with cancer, I’m motivated to fundraise for a charity that is so close to my heart and I feel proud to play even a small part in helping someone confront a cancer diagnosis.”
The course starts at Lake Austin’s Mansfield Dam and ends at Tom Miller Dam near Hula Hut. The afterparty, featuring live music, food, and drinks, will be held at LCRA Redbud Center (3601 Lake Austin Blvd.) from 6-8 pm. There will also be a silent auction with prizes like a Bote paddle board and vacation packages.
Besides donating or spearheading a fundraising campaign, people can help as volunteers on September 15 and 16. More information about the event is available at flatwater.org.