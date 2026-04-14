Route 2, Take 2
City of Austin to invest $5M in bus route that skips I-35 traffic
In preparation for more construction along Interstate 35 in Downtown Austin, the city is making a major investment to a bus route that can help people get around traffic.
Among those people is Elliott Henderson of East Austin, who rides the CapMetro bus faithfully.
"I've been riding it for over 20 years," Henderson said.
He has spent most of that time on Bus Route 2.
"This one's running very more frequently than the other ones. It comes and comes," Henderson said. "One passes the next sec, the next minute. So in minutes, there's another one coming."
And now, more buses will be coming, after the Austin City Council approved a $5 million grant for improvements on Route 2. It will cover things like overtime for bus drivers and closing a long-standing gap in service on Springdale Road in East Austin. The route currently operates in a "C" shape, with one end terminated around Oak Springs Drive and the other near Cesar Chavez Street.
"It really emerged as a preferred option for us, being that it's already in existence," said Jacob Barrett, the Transportation Demand Programs Manager. "We can really provide additional funding to make it better."
Barrett said the location was key in the decision to invest money into Route 2.
"It really operates as that kind of east-west connector that we're looking to really solve for, especially with I-35 construction [and] other construction projects," Barrett said.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.