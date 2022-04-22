Austin FC and Q2 Stadium go even greener with new initiative

Austin FC’s beloved Verde team is going green beyond the pitch, joining the Green Sports Alliance (GSA) in its mission to support sustainability.

In a timely statement released Friday, April 22, to align with Earth Day, the Major League Soccer team announced its new collaboration with GSA to promote sustainability initiatives in the club and at Q2 Stadium.

GSA inspires professional sports leagues and governing bodies to embrace sustainability, connecting members and partners to resources, guides, and an expert ‘sports greening’ network. Leveraging the power of sports to engage fans, athletes, and local communities, the Alliance focuses on seven key program initiatives: energy, food, procurement, transportation, venues, waste, and water.

The new partnership means that Austin FC will begin to collaborate with an experienced group of teams and venues to ensure that sustainability and environmental issues remain vital considerations in how Q2 Stadium operates.

“Implementation of sustainability practices which minimize the environmental impact of our operations is a priority to our staff, our partners, and our fans,” says Austin FC President Andy Loughnane in the release. “Austin FC is excited to further our commitment to sustainability as a member of the GSA, and our Club looks forward to collaborating with our peers as we continue to develop innovative solutions within our industry.”

Joining GSA aligns with both Earth Day and Major League Soccer’s Greener Goals Week of Service:.As part of Austin FC’s Go Verde! Week presented by Yeti, volunteers from the Club and Yeti front offices and club supporters will participate in Rowing Dock’s Earth Day lake and land cleanup on Austin’s iconic Lady Bird Lake.

Austin FC is already engaged in several activities and initiatives related to sustainability. Q2 Stadium received LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in November 2021 for its commitment to sustainability in the venue’s construction and design. Innovative sustainability features include electric vehicle charging stations, 140 solar panels, and a policy allowing fans to bring in reusable drinking vessels, eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

"The Green Sports Alliance would like to congratulate Austin FC on earning the stadium Gold LEED certification," said Green Sports Alliance Executive Director, Roger McClendon. "The steps the club took to earn this prestigious award shows their commitment to creating a more sustainably focused organization and the Green Sports Alliance is excited to bolster these efforts through our new partnership."

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league’s 27th club in January 2019. The team officially began competing in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium. In addition to professional sports, the new stadium is slated to host its first concert on July 4, 2022, when Willie Nelson's picnic comes to town.