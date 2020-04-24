Austin retail stores open to-go but expect major restrictions in place

KVUE — Gov. Greg Abbott's next step to reopening the Texas economy will begin Friday, April 24.
Some of the locked doors will open and "closed" signs will be flipped as "retail to-go" starts.
But what does that actually mean?
Customers will be able to go to stores to pick up things they're buying – but they can't go inside. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services laid out rules to make sure it's done safely, including:
- Payments should be made over the phone to avoid contact
- Items should be delivered to the customers' backseat or trunk
- Workers must wash and sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer and disinfect items that any customers touch
---
To read the full story, head to KVUE.