Austin retail stores open to-go but expect major restrictions in place

KVUE — Gov. Greg Abbott's next step to reopening the Texas economy will begin Friday, April 24.

Some of the locked doors will open and "closed" signs will be flipped as "retail to-go" starts.

But what does that actually mean?

Customers will be able to go to stores to pick up things they're buying – but they can't go inside. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services laid out rules to make sure it's done safely, including:

Payments should be made over the phone to avoid contact

Items should be delivered to the customers' backseat or trunk

Workers must wash and sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer and disinfect items that any customers touch

