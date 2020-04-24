Home » City Life
New Realities

Austin retail stores open to-go but expect major restrictions in place

By KVUE Staff/KVUE News
Kendra Scott South Congress flagship
Kendra Scott is operating curbside and to-go. Photo courtesy of CBRE

KVUE — Gov. Greg Abbott's next step to reopening the Texas economy will begin Friday, April 24.

Some of the locked doors will open and "closed" signs will be flipped as "retail to-go" starts.

But what does that actually mean? 

Customers will be able to go to stores to pick up things they're buying – but they can't go inside. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services laid out rules to make sure it's done safely, including:

  • Payments should be made over the phone to avoid contact
  • Items should be delivered to the customers' backseat or trunk
  • Workers must wash and sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer and disinfect items that any customers touch

To read the full story, head to KVUE.

