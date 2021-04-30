Quirky new ranking reveals Austin’s status as hot spot for naked gardening

Austin likes to keep it weird. But this one is super weird: Austin ranks as one of the best cities in the U.S. for … naked gardening.

A new study from Austin-based LawnStarter, a platform for lawn care and other outdoor services, exposes the Capital City as the country’s second best place for naked gardening. Austin sits behind Miami on the list.

LawnStarter compared the 100 biggest U.S. cities across nine key metrics to take the wraps off the best places for naked gardening. Ranking factors include legality of nudity, population of nudists, and gardener friendliness. Austin benefits from high rankings in the nudist-friendly category (No. 3) — we’re looking at you, Hippie Hollow — and the weather category (No. 16).

LawnStarter released its ranking ahead of World Naked Gardening Day (Yes, it’s a thing.) on May 1.

“Enjoy gardening in your birthday suit? Hey, we’re not judging — just be careful when picking tomatoes, pulling weeds, and trimming your bushes on World Naked Gardening Day,” LawnStarter declares in its cheeky blog post about the findings.

Here are the rankings for other big cities in Texas’ major metro areas:

Houston, No. 30.

Dallas, No. 33.

Irving, No. 36.

Plano, No. 40.

Arlington, No. 45.

Fort Worth, No. 46.

Garland, No. 49.

Among all the Texas cities on the list, San Antonio brings up the rear at No. 94. Sorry, Alamo City. That’s the naked truth.