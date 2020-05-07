Wild night in East Austin leads to felony charges for wife of NFL star

Nina Thomas, wife of Longhorn star turned Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas, is facing felony charges after an April 13 incident in East Austin. TMZ, which, love 'em or hate 'em is breaking all kinds of news, uncovered Nina Thomas' affidavit and published details late Wednesday night.

In the early morning hours of April 13, Austin Police responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Brushy Street in East Austin. There, according to TMZ, they found Nina Thomas, who was holding a knife, chasing a shirtless Earl Thomas, who was holding a gun.

According to documents, the Thomases were arguing in their West Austin mansion earlier that evening when Earl Thomas left with his brother. Hours later, Nina Thomas allegedly used Snapchat to track her husband down to an east side rental property where he was in bed — with another woman.

TMZ reports that Nina Thomas then confronted Earl Thomas and the unnamed woman and, sometime during that confrontation, pointed a loaded 9 mm Beretta pistol at her husband's head. Earl Thomas, according to the documents, was able to wrestle the gun away from his wife. The events were apparently corroborated by video footage taken by a witness in the rental property.

APD documents show Nina Thomas was booked on April 13 and charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records show she posted bond on April 14. No one else at the scene was charged and an emergency protective order against Nina Thomas was issued on April 13.

Jonathan Goins, a Houston-based attorney hired to represent the defendant, calls the criminal investigation "unfounded" and characterizes Nina Thomas as a doting partner who has supported Earl Thomas through his career as a Longhorn, a member of the Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks, and now as safety for the Baltimore Ravens.

The pair married in 2016 and have three young children.

"As her attorney, I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations," Goins said in a statement, "and we look forward to our day in court when we can clear her good name."

In a now deleted Instagram post, of course captured by TMZ, the former Longhorn responded to the story saying, "Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn't go as planned."

Adding insult to injury, today, May 7, is also Earl Thomas' birthday. He is 31.