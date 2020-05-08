One dead after being struck by plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

KVUE — A man is dead after being struck by an airplane on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the evening of Thursday, May 7.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement the pilot of the Austin-bound flight reported seeing someone on the runway shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down.

"I believe there might be a person on the runway," the pilot said to Austin air traffic controllers, in audio provided by LiveATC.net.

"Where exactly do you see the man?," the air traffic controller asked the pilot, who responded, "They are behind us now."

The plane landed in Austin at 8:12 pm on Thursday.

According to the FAA, the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the victim on the runway.

Southwest Airlines flight 1392 from Dallas "maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R," the airline said in a statement. The plane had 53 passengers and five crew members on board.

