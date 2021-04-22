Texas shines with 3 of the nation's most diverse cities, report says

Diversity is currently at the forefront of the U.S. conversation, and a new study sheds some good news on Texas, with several Lone Star cities shining among the most diverse in America.

Finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Diverse Cities in America, putting three Texas cities in the top 10 — including one at the very top of the list.

To crown the diversity champion, WalletHub compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious. The report drills down into metrics and creates a point system on items such as industry diversity, income, age, religious affiliation, education, language, worker class, and marital status.

Houston earns the title of most diverse city, as well as the most diverse big city in the U.S. Here’s a breakdown of Houston’s rankings (with 1 equaling most diverse and 250 equaling “average”):

49th – educational-attainment diversity

40th – racial and ethnic diversity

26th – linguistic diversity

246th – birthplace diversity

15th – industry diversity

173rd – occupational diversity

228th – marital-status diversity

While not standing out in any one particular area, Houston narrowly edged out Jersey City, New Jersey with an overall diversity score of 71.87; Jersey City scored a 71.7. The next major city behind Houston is New York City at No. 3 (71.59).

Dallas follows at No. 4 overall and a score of 71.52. Dallas scored best in religious diversity (43) and cultural diversity (43), followed by socioeconomic diversity (68th), household diversity (159), and economic diversity (190).

Nearby Arlington follows at No. 8 overall with a score of 71.19. The city scored best in cultural diversity (38) and religious diversity (90), followed by socioeconomic diversity (111), economic diversity (117), and household diversity (237).

And neighboring Fort Worth comes in at No. 25 with a score of 70.12. It scored best in cultural diversity (60), followed by socioeconomic diversity (95), economic diversity (119), religious diversity (161), and household diversity (245).

And what about the Capital City? Austin ranked 38th overall with a score of 69.67. It scored an impressive No. 3 overall in socioeconomic diversity, followed by cultural diversity (74), household diversity (192), economic diversity (205), and religious diversity (253).

Down the list is San Antonio at No. 66 with a score of 68.6. The Alamo City scored best in household diversity (92), followed by religious diversity (102), cultural diversity (137), economic diversity (143), and socioeconomic diversity (205).

Houston’s top ranking should come to no surprise, as the city also topped WalletHub’s diversity ranking in 2019.