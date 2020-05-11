Austin-based pro hockey team ends season after COVID-19 puts games on ice

Professional sports, including the NHL, NBA, and MLB, remain at a standstill due to COVID-19, but one league is throwing in the proverbial towel. The American Hockey League, the governing body for 31 professional hockey teams, has canceled the remainder of its current season.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," said the league's CEO, David Andrews, in a May 11 release.

The league suspended all play on March 12 as the novel coronavirus pandemic began sweeping across the country. It serves as the developmental league for the NHL.

"The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families," Andrews continued, "and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

This, of course, means the end of the season for the Cedar Park-based Texas Stars, which feeds into the Dallas Stars, as well the San Antonio Rampage. As the season ends, so too does the Rampage's time in the Alamo City. Beginning with the 2020-21 season, the franchise is being relocated to Las Vegas where it will be an affiliate of the NHL's Golden Knights.

Along with the remaining games, the season's abrupt end also means the cancellation of the league's playoffs and championship. According to Andrews, the standings of March 12 remain the official tally and will be used as "the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season."

The NHL has yet to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season.