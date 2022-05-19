Global fitness brand Barry’s brings the heat with first Austin location

While Texans love to complain about California transplants, Austinites are less likely to bemoan that trend when it involves adding new options for staying physically active. Downtown residents in particular will rejoice at the announcement that Los Angeles-based fitness brand Barry’s is setting down roots in the growing Second Street District.

Located at 408 W. Second St., Barry’s Austin opened the doors of its new permanent studio on Saturday, May 14, replacing the temporary pop-up location on North Lamar Boulevard. The brand is known for high-energy, calorie-scorching cardio and strength interval training workouts, as well as top-notch instructors and unparalleled community.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, the brand’s signature workout has remained the same for more than 23 years: A 50-minute class, burning up to 1,000 calories, increasing lean body mass, and raising metabolic rate up to 15 percent. Barry’s Austin classes will take place in the gym's signature Red Room, a dimly lit room with a red glow, which allows participants to focus on motivating cues from instructors and lose themselves in the energy of those around them.

“Following the overwhelming popularity of our Austin pop-up, we are thrilled to open a permanent studio, and continue to welcome new and old clients into the Red Room. Barry’s is big on community, and the new downtown location felt like a natural next step to grow our Fit Fam, welcoming a safe and inclusive space for all,” says Joey Gonzalez, Barry’s global CEO.

The roughly 6,700 square foot studio also includes a separate Flex Lounge with 17 spots for Barry’s LIFT classes, an intimate strength-based class using dumbbells, resistance bands, and bodyweight. Fifty-minute Original HIIT Workout, Double Floor, and LIFT classes are available daily, and each day of the week focuses on targeting specific muscle groups to ensure the body gets a balanced workout and proper time to recover.

Class packages and memberships are available, starting at $32 and $205, respectively. Private and charity events, group packages, and corporate bookings are also available.

Beyond the Red Room, which boasts room for 56 clients, Barry’s Austin also features a Fuel Bar, the brand’s signature in-house hub for health and wellness offering customized protein-packed shakes and grab-and-go goodies for both fueling up and recovery; a spacious outdoor patio for pre and post-class socializing; retail, including tanks, shorts, and more; and changing rooms with lockers, showers and several personal care amenities, including Oribe hair and body care and Dyson hair dryers.

Visit Barrys.com for class schedules and more information.