This is the hottest job in Austin for college grads, says new study

Are you a newly minted college grad searching for an in-demand job in Austin? If you’re a software developer, you’re in luck.

A study published May 27 by RentCafé, a platform for apartment rentals, shows the hottest job in Austin for college grads is software developer/software quality assurance analyst and tester. RentCafé based its list of hot jobs on two factors: median pay and jobs per 1,000. For the software job, the median pay in Austin is $109,130 and the rate of jobs per 1,000 is 24.07.

Overall, the Austin metro area “is the number one Texas hub for hot jobs right now,” RentCafé says. Austin ranks ninth for hot jobs per 1,000 for 2021 college graduates; San Jose, California, tops the list.

As identified by RentCafé, here are the five hottest jobs in Austin for college grads:

Software developer/software quality assurance analyst and tester College education administrator Database administrator and architect Information security analyst Administrative services and facilities manager

What follows are the hottest jobs for college grads in Texas’ other major metro areas.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Sales manager Software developer/software quality assurance analyst and tester Information security analyst Medical and health services manager Computer systems analyst

Houston

Petroleum engineer Sales manager Computer systems analyst Geoscientist Medical and health services manager

San Antonio