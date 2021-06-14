Austin-area transportation company revs up headquarters with 300 new jobs

A Cedar Park company that designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrains for semitrucks is more than doubling the size of its local workforce.

Hyliion Holdings plans to enlarge its headquarters by 50 percent — from 80,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet. The multimillion-dollar expansion will be able to accommodate as many as 500 employees. Hyliion currently employs nearly 200 people. Most of the employees being added work in the areas of software engineering, hardware engineering, and operations.

In the first quarter of this year, the company brought aboard 43 new employees.

Aside from boosting the amount of its office space, Hyliion is reconfiguring its warehouse and putting in an area for research-and-development testing.

“Our people and our products are at the core of this expansion,” Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion, says in a news release. “We are growing to accommodate current and expected future demand for our innovative powertrain solutions. Each decision made in our building redesign is intended to support our commercialization goals as we work toward the rollout of our new Hybrid unit later this year and the launch of our Hypertruck ERX.”

Peterbilt Motors is making the chassis for the Hypertruck ERX.

Hyliion — a name derived from the blending of the words “hybrid,” “lithium,” and “ion” — aims to achieve a global net-carbon-negative commercial transportation industry, which the company claims is possible through its technology.

Founded in 2015, Hyliion works to accomplish three key goals: to deliver the practical advantages associated with hybrid and electric technology to commercial fleets, to ramp up innovation while reducing costs in commercial transportation, and to create solutions that reduce or negate carbon emissions.

Hyliion became a public company in October. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported no revenue. However, the company expects to post revenue in the second half of 2021.