Nearly half of Austin workers complain of serious burnout, says new report

Local workers who’re especially dreading that commute or cracking open the laptop in the morning aren’t alone. A new study reveals that nearly half of Austin laborers are burned out on the job.

Some 45 percent of Capital City residents report being burned out at work, according to employment industry website Robert Half. That figure remains unchanged from last year.

Meanwhile, nearly one in three Austin workers (32 percent) say they will not unplug from work when taking time off this summer.

Not surprisingly, American workers are ready for a vacation. Per a press release, the research also reveals:

One in four workers lost or gave up paid time off in 2020.

One in three plans to take more than three weeks of vacation time this year.

Elsewhere in Texas, the burnout is real. In Dallas, 50 percent of workers report serious burnout. More than a quarter — 26 percent — of Dallasites fear they won’t disconnect from the office during summer vacation.

And in Houston, nearly half of workers (49 percent) reported work burnout. That’s significantly higher than last year, when only 37 percent reported burnout in a similar poll.

Fortunately for Texans, the most burned-out city in the U.S. isn’t in the Lone Star State. That dubious title goes to the poor city of Charlotte, North Carolina, where 55 percent of laborers say they are truly worn out.