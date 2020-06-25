This Austin neighbor rolls onto new ranking of best cities in the U.S.

When it comes to livability, the Austin metro area, ahem, rocks. Both Round Rock and Austin rank on Niche.com’s 2020 list of the best cities to live in the U.S.

Round Rock, No. 22 on the Niche.com list, is no stranger to rankings like this one, either. Last year, Money magazine named Round Rock the second best place to live in America. In lauding the Austin 'burb, Money cited the suburb’s stellar schools, robust economy, and array of spare-time activities.

A post on the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce website says the city of about 118,000 residents is “a special place to locate and grow a business with a vibrant business community that provides a conducive environment for any success that one might dream of. It is a special place to make a home and raise a family. It is a special place for friends and activities and purposes that fill one’s life.”

Austin followed right behind at No. 23. As CultureMap previously reported, the Capital City is so popular, it's on the brink of becoming the 10th largest city in the U.S.

Niche.com, a review website, used various factors to judge the livability of a city include cost of living, quality of schools, home values, crime rates, employment rates, diversity, and health and fitness.

The Woodlands takes the No. 2 spot, the highest in Texas. The Houston community ranks as the second best city to raise a family, the third best city to buy a house, and the seventh best city for public schools. Nearly 120,000 people live in The Woodlands.

“The Woodlands is a great place to live. It offers [a] good cost of living and quality of life. Great food and events. Beautiful trees everywhere and lot of green space to spend time outdoors,” a Niche.com reviewer writes.

Arlington, Virginia, tops this year’s Niche.com rankings of the best cities to live in. Other Texas cities in the top 25 are Plano (No. 5) and Richardson (No. 12).

Plano, Dallas-Fort Worth’s top city on the Niche.com list, regularly receives accolades like this one. For instance, Plano ranks first on WalletHub’s 2020 list of the best places in the U.S. for summer staycations. Also this year, Plano appears at No. 2 on WalletHub’s list of the happiest places in the country.

Livability.com says Plano, home to roughly 290,000 residents, “boasts great neighborhoods, strong education, iconic and authentic Texas cuisine, affordable living, and plenty of entertaining things to do.”

Here are the Texas cities that made Niche.com’s top 100 list of the best cities to live in America: