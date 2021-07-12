Austin Christmas art and music event unwraps plans for a holiday season comeback

The bright, hot middle of an Austin summer may seem like a bizarre time to consider the holiday shopping season. But when one particular banded-mammal-branded event that’s been a staple of the holiday season for decades is involved, it’s never too soon to start planning a holiday shopping spree.

After a pandemic year that canceled the in-person version of the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar in 2020 in favor of a virtual shopping experience, the revered local returns to Austin with an in-person festival — and a massively expanded footprint totaling nearly 70,000 square feet — December 15-24 at the Palmer Events Center.

A must-visit shopping and entertainment experience, the Armadillo features something for everyone, from local and national award-winning art to the best of local live music and local food. And with an additional 25,000 square feet of exhibit space this year, the bazaar promises a heightened holiday shopping experience for the 40,000 or so Texans and tourists who flock to the event.

Shoppers can merrily mingle with artists while grooving to the spirited sounds of holiday cheer and the event’s featured musicians.

The full lineup of participating artists and musicians will be announced as the holiday season nears.

“This season will celebrate the long-standing Austin tradition as well as introduce an Armadillo for the new Austin,” says producer Anne Johnson. “A collection of the most creative and talented artists from across the nation and our own backyard will make a truly amazing fine-art festival. There are also additional changes in the works that will breathe new life into this Austin staple, and we can’t wait to share more on that soon. We’ve missed the festive tradition of dancing in the aisles to live music while shopping and discovering art, and can’t wait to come back together again.”

The Armadillo, which has been a fundamental fine-art shopping and festive live-music destination for 45 holiday seasons, traditionally features about 200 visual artists and makers alongside musical artists ranging from breakout musicians to touring singer-songwriters and Austin music legends.

Artist submissions for the Armadillo are open all year, with priority consideration given to applicants who apply early. For more info about how to become a featured artist at the Armadillo, visit armadillobazaar.com/apply.