Austin opens new affordable housing complex for people living with HIV

KVUE — One organization is working to create affordable housing for people living with HIV in Austin.

Supportive housing for people living with HIV is limited, but Project Transitions is working to change that for people like Clarence Fagins. A new complex is set to open next Wednesday, July 27, and Fagins said he doesn't know where he'd be if it wasn't for the supportive housing.

Fagins has dealt with trauma throughout the years. He struggled with substance use, went to prison and experienced homelessness.

“I was abused when I was a kid, and I turned to drugs and alcohol,” Fagins said.

"I was put in ICU and surrounded by a bunch of doctors, and they told me I almost died. And I’ve been through that probably about four times,” he added.

After almost facing death, he decided to make a change.

"Since I’ve been with Project Transition now and really committed myself to it, I have been in no trouble. I have a stable place to live,” he said.

Julia Smith with the nonprofit said housing is crucial for people living with HIV. At this new complex, residents will receive treatment and access to mental health services.

"Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren't treating their HIV because they're just focused on survival," Smith said.

Smith said about 1,500 people living with HIV in Austin don't have stable housing.

---



Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.