Austin cases of COVID-19 are on 'downward trend,' says health authority

By Rebecca Flores, KVUE Staff
COVID-19 is still a threat, though safety measures are curbing cases. Photo courtesy of the CDC

KVUE —  Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health gave a COVID-19 update during a meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

As of July 20, a total of 17,791 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Austin-Travis County area since the pandemic began. The county has now reported 209 deaths along with 14,526 recoveries.

During a Travis County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Escott said the number of new coronavirus cases in Austin-Travis County have "plateaued for a bit" and that we appear to be on a "downward trend."

San Antonio is currently seeing an uptick in cases from the Fourth of July holiday, and Dr. Escott said he's curious if the data from the Austin area will show the same. The doctor added that there is "more disease out there than the case numbers reflect."

"We are certainly hopeful that that trend continues," the doctor said, adding he's hopeful continuing efforts will also help decrease the new admissions in the hospitals.

However, Dr. Escott added the community needs to "dig deep" and continue to take protective measures for the next month or so at the lease so we can be in a better position to reopen schools in the Austin area.

