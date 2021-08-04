Home » City Life
Hopping into Central Texas

Beer behemoth brews up plan for new marketing hub in Austin

Anheuser-Busch
The Austin beer hub should open this fall. Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch is tapping into Austin’s talent pool.

Austin is one of four cities where the St. Louis-based company is setting up “regional consumer hubs” for members of its marketing team. Anheuser-Busch plans to open the Austin hub this fall. The location of the downtown Austin office and the number of employees set to work there weren’t available.

Other cities landing one of these hubs are St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Anheuser-Busch says these hubs will improve work flexibility, increase the ability to hire local talent, and better tailor products to local consumers. The hubs are being established as part of a plan by Marcel Marcondes, the company’s chief marketing officer, to spread out marketing operations.

“Anheuser-Busch’s marketing already embraces a flexible, creative, innovative work culture from their central office in New York,” the company says in a statement provided to CultureMap. “The new decentralized office model is an example of Marcondes’ ‘people first’ philosophy by giving A-B’s marketing team a closer understanding of local consumers in important markets while keeping [a] tight virtual connection to teammates in New York.”

Anheuser-Busch already has a significant presence in Texas:

  • It operates a brewery in Houston that opened in 1966.
  • It owns Houston-based Karbach Brewing.
  • A number of wholesalers throughout Texas, including Austin-based Brown Distributing, distribute Anheuser-Busch products.

In a $52 billion deal, Anheuser-Busch merged with Belgium’s InBev in 2008. The combined company is known as Anheuser-Busch InBev. Anheuser-Busch operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the beverage conglomerate.

In 2020, A-B InBev posted revenue of $17.3 billion, down almost 13 percent from nearly $21.1 billion in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

