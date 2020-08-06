It seems as if every day is some sort of food-related holiday, but when it comes to farmers markets they deserve an entire week.

That's happening now, August 2-8, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting Sustainable Food Center's Farmers’ Market at Sunset Valley this weekend. It's open every Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Toney Burger Center.

At the Sunset Valley market, farm-fresh produce travels an average of only 40 miles to get to you. That sounds way more appetizing than the 1,200 miles that fruits and veggies travel, on average, before reaching grocery store shelves.

Not only can you load up on super-fresh fruits and veggies, but you can support local farmers and businesses during this critical time.

Only certified local vendors are allowed to sell at the market, and they produce products using local ingredients. This spans everything from the Engel Farms fruit that makes it into Le Renard Patisserie's pastries to the Johnson's Backyard Garden vegetables that end up in the warm and pillowy Yapa Empanadas.

The circular economy of the market means your food is fresher, travels fewer miles to get to you, uses less packaging, and produces less food waste.

But here's the extra good news: SFC Farmers’ Market provides critical food access to all of Central Texas. SNAP and WIC are accepted for fresh, local fruits and veggies, and if you use Double Up Food Bucks then SFC doubles the benefits.

For example, $30 in WIC vouchers is good for $60 in Double Up Food Bucks. You can also pre-order a free produce box now and pay with your vouchers upon arrival.

SFC Farmers’ Market at Sunset Valley has remained open as an essential food access point for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has continued implementing protocols designed to keep everyone safe. Vendor tents are spaced six feet apart, masks and gloves are required, there is no hand-to-hand contact between vendors and shoppers, and hand-washing and sanitizer stations are readily available. You can read more about safety measures here.