Local photographer captures gripping photos of downtown Austin during flood

After a summer of record-breaking heat, the Austin area received as much as 3.73 inches of rain on August 22, 2022. Local artist photographer Leonid Furmansky headed to downtown Austin to capture arresting photos of rising flood waters.

"I wanted to capture still images while showing the rapid rate of the flood. I took long exposure shots to show the direction of the flow of the water and the lines it created. I took images with buildings covering the sky to show the juxtaposition between nature and urban landscape," Furmansky says. "I was surprised by the candid moments with humans and the creek: In one image, a rain-soaked man sits on the edge of the rock beds; in another, a man in a suit looking out the window of a downtown skyscraper. I made these images because we live in a brand new city with few struggles: To see some kind of natural disaster on even a small scale proves that even today's technology and modern design can't keep up with Mother Nature."

---

A colorful sky replaced heavy rains before sunset on August 22.