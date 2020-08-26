It's August, and in Texas that means everyone is counting down the days until fall. Cooler weather is on its way, but while you wait we have a few suggestions to beat the summer blues (hint: It involves cold beverages).

Sure, wine is great, but wouldn't it be even better really cold, in a can, with bubbles? That way you can take it just about anywhere, and BABE was created to do just that. The portable drinks don't slow you down, nor do they skimp out on taste, quality, or even volume. You get two glasses of wine in each can, meaning you get extra time to sit back, sip, and chill.

Whether you're a red, white, or rosé lover, you can get your carbonated fix. BABE Red (12.5% ABV) is a satisfying blend of Cabernet and Syrah. BABE Grigio (12% ABV) and BABE Rosé (12% ABV) are also available and are ideal for hot August days. Each variety is available in an eight, 12, or 24 pack.

Now that you have your refreshing summer beverage, it's time to take a dip. Although many of your favorite local pools and preserves may be closed, many are not, and we've dug up a few favorites to help cool you down.

Krausse Springs is a 115-acre natural and man-made swimming site located in Spicewood, and it's well worth the 30-mile trek west. Lush and scenic, the area has more than 30 springs, some of which feed into Lake Travis via the pools.

With plenty of shade from the treed banks of the Colorado River, Emma Long Metropolitan Park features sandy shores and clean spaces. Ideal for families with kids, the park has plenty of picnic benches and is only $10 per car.

Head west for Blanco State Park, a stunning 100-plus-acre park on the edge of the Blanco River that lets visitors fish, camp, hike, go tubing, and, of course, swim. There's even a wildlife observation area. Dogs are welcome as long as they're leashed, and guests have plenty of space to stretch out.

Just 13 miles southeast of the city sits McKinney Falls State Park. There's a slew of activities to do here, but the swimming in Onion Creek is top notch. Take in the winding trails, limestone ridges, and peaceful water. Please note that certain areas of the park do not allow outside food and drink.

Honorable mentions go to two favorite local lakes, Austin and Travis, which always offer an array of spots to swim, hang out, and enjoy a BABE canned beverage.

---

Head here to find where to buy BABE canned wine online.