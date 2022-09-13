Austinites invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II this week

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Texans joined those around the world in mourning the death of the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom’s history.

Now, those wishing to express their condolences in written form are invited to sign a book of condolences coming to Austin on Thursday, September 15.

According to a release, the British Consulate General in Houston will be making the official book of condolences available for the public in Austin and the surrounding area to sign.

Texans will find the book in the Office of the Texas Secretary of State in the Texas State Capitol building (Room 1E.8).

Consul General Richard Hyde will be accompanying the book, which will be available to sign from 11 am -3 pm on September 15.

For those in Houston, the book remains available in the lobby of 1301 Fannin St. from 10 am to 1 pm Tuesday through Friday.

In Dallas, the book will open on Friday from 11 am to 3 pm in the lobby of Dallas City Hall.

For those unable to make any of these locations in person, a virtual condolence book is open at royal.uk.