Prickle of baby porcupines arrives at Austin Nature and Science Center

KVUE — There are new residents at the Austin Nature and Science Center: a prickle of baby porcupines.

The prickle — which is a group of three or more porcupines — has taken up residency in the newly renovated Small Worlds Exhibit at the center, located at 2389 Stratford Drive.

The real stars of the show are the two porcupettes, or baby porcupines, now living in the exhibit. Although these new additions are very young, porcupines have lifespans of upwards of 23 years, so they will be long-term residents.

The general public will be allowed to view the porcupettes in all their cute glory when they officially debut on September 18, which is also Austin Museum Day. Until then, allow them to quickly waddle — which is the fastest they can run — their way into your heart!

