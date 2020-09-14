Amazon carts in 1,700 new jobs across Austin starting at $15 per hour

Amazon is adding more than 1,700 full- and part-time jobs in the Austin area, the e-commerce behemoth announced September 14.

In Central Texas, jobs are available in Austin, Kyle, Round Rock, and San Marcos, according to Amazon’s employment website. The jobs are within Amazon’s operations network, which includes fulfillment centers, delivery station, sorting centers, and airport hubs. Across the U.S. and Canada this month, Amazon is opening 100 new buildings in its operations network.

In all, Amazon says it’s hiring 100,000 operations workers in the U.S. and Canada. The new jobs pay at least $15 an hour and provide benefits immediately. In some cities, Amazon is offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses.

On September 9, Amazon announced it’s filling 33,000 corporate and tech jobs across the U.S. These jobs also pay at least $15 an hour and provide benefits immediately. On September 16, Amazon is hosting its annual Career Day to seek candidates for the 33,000 job openings.

On its employment website, Amazon lists available corporate and tech jobs in Austin like software developer, IT manager, support engineer, account manager, and pharmacist (Amazon owns the PillPack online pharmacy).

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources at Amazon, says in a September 9 release. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company — and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.”

According to the Austin Business Journal, Seattle-based Amazon employs 4,000 people in the Austin area, and its Whole Foods Market subsidiary employs another 2,600 people.