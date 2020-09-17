Whole Foods rings up top honor in ranking of best employers for grads

You already know you can shop for everything from cauliflower pizza crust to kombucha at Whole Foods Market, but have you thought about shopping for a job, too? Well, if you’re a recent graduate, maybe you should.

A new ranking from Forbes and Statista puts the Austin-based grocery chain atop the list of the best employers in the U.S. for new grads. Whole Foods knocked Trader Joe’s off its No. 1 perch from 2019, pushing it into second place this year. On last year’s list, Whole Foods sat 39 rungs below where it stands now.

Forbes praises Amazon-owned Whole Foods for giving its full-time frontline workers a $500 bonus amid the COVID-19 pandemic and offering a 100 percent match of employee donations made to a fund aimed at helping coworkers who are struggling financially. Forbes also lauds Whole Foods’ career development initiatives, volunteer programs, and environmentally friendly practices.

Whole Foods employs about 2,400 people at its Austin headquarters and its local stores.

To create the list, which was published September 16, Statista surveyed 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years of experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Workers rated their employers on a variety of criteria, including workplace safety, competitiveness of compensation, advancement opportunities, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked workers how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate employers in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 250 employers that earned the most recommendations.

Whole Foods isn’t the only Austin company to appear in the top 25. Austin-based Keller Williams Realty holds down the No. 25 spot. Two other Texas-based employers are in the top 25: Dallas’ Southwest Airlines (No. 11) and San Antonio’s USAA (No. 18).

Facebook, which is based in California, but operates a large office in downtown Austin, also made the list at No. 20.