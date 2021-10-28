H-E-B opens long-awaited store in popular Southwest Austin neighborhood

KVUE — A new H-E-B store is set to open its doors for the first time in Oak Hill in Southwest Austin.

The 90,000-square-foot grocery store opened on Wednesday, October 27 near Highway 290 and FM 1826.

The store will have curbside service, a drive-thru pharmacy, an outdoor space for families, and more.

“We are excited to answer the call for a new store for the growing community in Southwest Austin,” says Leslie Sweet, H-E-B’s director of public affairs. “With an enhanced in-store experience and the highest standard of service and selection, we tailored the store to serve the needs of our longtime Oak Hill customers that deserve the best we have to offer.”

H-E-B says the store’s design will involve several environmental sustainability elements such as rainwater harvesting and water retention ponds. Provisions will be put in place for a future solar panel installation. The San Antonio-based grocer says it maintains solar installations across 23 Austin-area stores with good success.

In the Austin area, H-E-B has several stores that have undergone or are undergoing renovation, including the East Seventh Street store, and has plans for new locations, including a second Leander store opening this fall and H-E-B Lake Austin on South Exposition Boulevard, expected to open in 2022.

---

