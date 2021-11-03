Controversial proposition to increase Austin police staffing fails to pass in November election

KVUE — Austin voters struck down a proposition to increase Austin Police Department staffing. Results show 68 percent of individuals voted against it in the November 2021 election.

Proposition A was one of two Austin propositions on the November 2 ballot. It would have required APD to have two sworn police officers for every 1,000 residents.

Save Austin Now, a local political action committee, created the proposition in response to APD’s staffing shortages. Thirty-two percent of voters voted to pass Prop A.

In addition to more officers, Prop A would have also required an additional 40 hours of post-cadet class training. It aimed to increase minority hiring and boost community engagement.

The PAC filed its petition in May to get Prop A on the ballot, and the City of Austin certified the petition in August. The initiative has been met with both support and opposition across the city.

Save Austin Now announced Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly and three former Austin mayors endorsed Prop A in October. Ken Cassady, president of the Austin Police Association, also supported it.

But Austin Mayor Steve Adler, the Austin Firefighters Association, and a group called No Way on Prop A, which was supported by Austin City Council members Vanessa Fuentes and Alison Alter, all opposed it.

The Austin Financial Service Department estimated Prop A would potentially use up to $120 million of the City’s budget per year.

The City of Austin is accepting mail-in ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on November 2 until 5 pm Wednesday, November 3.

Voting in the November election ran from 7 am to 7 pm on Election Day in Texas. Early voting started on Monday, October 18 and ended on Friday, October 29.

---

Continue reading this story and get more local election results at KVUE.