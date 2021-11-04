One of the most quintessential parts of Austin is its bats, which tourists and local alike love to watch take flight each evening.

But ATX wasn't always the bat-friendly haven it is now. The city has Dr. Merlin Tuttle to thank for the 1.5 million bats that now call the area home, through his tireless education and conservation efforts first with Bat Conservation International and now with Merlin Tuttle Bat Conservation.

Tuttle has dedicated more than 60 years to photographing and advocating for these mammals, which are the primary controllers of vast numbers of night-flying insects. Single colonies can consume tons of crop pests nightly, and they pollinate and carry seeds for many of our planet’s most important plants.

Get to know Tuttle, who's earned the moniker "the bat man," through the video above, which was produced as part of Visible's new campaign highlighting Austinites who do things a little differently.

Visible is a wireless service company powered by Verizon that gives you unlimited data, 5G included, for as low as $25 a month when you join a group. Even better: Save $5 every month with each friend you invite. There are no stores, no hidden charges, and no annual contracts — just pay month to month.

Along with the campaign, Visible is donating $25,000 to I Live Here I Give Here, a local nonprofit that connects Central Texans to local nonprofits and educates them on ways to give back to the community.

They’re also teaming up with DivInc to support its social justice accelerator program, which supports startup companies addressing racial inequities in healthcare, education, housing, mobility, criminal justice, and voting.

Learn more about Visible and how it's bringing untraditional wireless to an untraditional city here.