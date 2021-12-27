Former two-term Austin Mayor Bruce Todd dies at 72

KVUE — Former City of Austin Mayor Bruce Todd died on Christmas at the age of 72, according to a family spokesperson.

Todd served two terms as mayor, first elected in June 1991 and retired in June 1997. In his time as mayor, he and the Austin City Council considered issues such as airport relocation, wilderness preservation, and transferring the city-run hospital to Seton. He also helped recruit major employers to the city, like Samsung, AMD, and Applied Materials.

He also helped pass the city’s no-smoking law, banning cigars and cigarettes in all restaurants and bars.

Todd also led the effort to get the U.S. Airforce to transfer then-Bergstrom Air Force Base to the city when the base was being decommissioned. He succeeded and also worked to pass a $600 million bond election to transform the base into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Before joining the city council, he was elected to the Travis County Commissioners Court and served from 1987 to 1991. He later served on the commissioners court again from 2013 to 2014 when he was appointed to serve an unfinished term.

After leaving the mayor’s office, Todd founded a public affairs company and retired years later, in his late 60s. In his later age, he enjoyed helping people considering a run for office and raising money for candidates he supported. He was campaign treasurer for Texas Sen. Gonzalo Barrientos and for Travis County district attorney Margaret Moore.

Todd was was born on December 17, 1949, as the second of six children in Breckenridge, Texas. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a degree in business administration. He also earned his certified public accountant’s license and practiced for more than 10 years.

Todd is survived by his wife, local PR maven Elizabeth Christian, his son, Jeremy Todd, and his stepdaughter, Alexandra Rose, along with siblings and extended family members.

