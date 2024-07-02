pet news
Austin Animal Center closes intake with more animals than space
The Austin Animal Center (AAC) has temporarily closed intake as the shelter continues to experience critical capacity issues, the city of Austin said in a release on Monday.
AAC said the decision is effective Tuesday, July 2, as more animals have been coming into the shelter than going out. Intake is now restricted to emergencies, which includes animals that have life-threatening injury or illness, or animals that present a clear public safety risk.
Each situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the city said.
“Between June 24 and June 26, we took in 149 dogs and cats and only 124 left during that same timeframe,” Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said. “This has been an ongoing pattern that has led to us having more animals than we have kennels. We started [Monday] morning with 24 dogs and five cats without an appropriate kennel.”
AAC intake will reopen when appropriate kennel space is available for all animals.
Residents who need assistance with an injured animal should call 311 and ask for an animal protection officer, rather than bring the animal to the shelter. If you have found a loose pet that is not injured, you are asked to visit AAC’s Lost and Found Pet website.
AAC remains open for adoption and reclaim Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All adoption fees are currently waived.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.