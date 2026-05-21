H-E-B news
H-E-B to close its Spicewood store this summer
H-E-B will be closing its Spicewood Springs store at 12860 Research Blvd. on Friday, July 31, as the location approaches the end of its lease, the supermarket chain announced on Wednesday.
H-E-B said the decision to close the store in northwest Austin comes as part of a routine evaluation of its network.
“While decisions like this are never easy, we are grateful to the customers, Partners and community who have supported this store over the years,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B senior vice president, Central Texas. “As this lease comes to an end, we remain committed to serving this area and have invested in more updated stores nearby to further enhance the shopping experience and provide the products, conveniences, and services our customers deserve.”
H-E-B said the store, which was built in the early 1980s, is a smaller and outdated facility. The company has invested in five nearby stores in recent years, and said customers can continue shopping at surrounding locations, including:
- North Hills H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd.
- Parmer and McNeil H-E-B at 6001 West Parmer Lane
- Lakeline H-E-B plus! at 14028 N. U.S. 183
- Anderson Mill H-E-B plus! at 11521 N. FM 620
- Parmer and Mopac H-E-B at 12407 N. MoPac Expressway
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.