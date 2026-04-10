News You Can Eat
9 openings and closings to know about this April in Austin food news
Austin had a slow winter in terms of restaurant news, but it never fully died down. Now some of the promises that were made during that slow time are coming to fruition, and the once-again-bustling scene comes with plenty more to come. We also have to say goodbye to a few locations, but each of those closures already comes with news of future openings.
Now open
Urbanspace Hospitality, the group behind Codependent Cocktails + Coffee, has debuted a sleek new bar at the Modern Austin Residences tower on Rainey Street that is designed to appeal to "entrepreneurs, urbanists, creatives, and tastemakers," according to a press release. Modern Bar opens today, April 10, at 610 Davis St., Ste. 100. The "destination cocktail program" features mixes like the Golden Hour Martini with olive oil-washed gin and lacto-fermented Texas peach; the Mushroom Manhattan with shiitake butter and Pedro Ximénez sherry; and the Taqueria Margarita with mezcal, avocado, serrano, queso fresco, and tamarind. Fancy bar snacks like prosciutto-wrapped dates and stuffed olives round out the menu.
Ramen-lovers in Georgetown have been waiting a few months for Haji Moto, by Chef Jerry Thompson, a member of the 600 Degrees Pizzeria family, to open its doors. After a soft opening period, the restaurant celebrated its grand opening this week. Guests can expect house-made noodles, a strong sake selection, beef tallow-fried karaage, and more. Haji Moto is located at 114 E. 7th St., Ste. 116.
Following a partnership with the famous Italian brand Lavazza, Enoteca Sportiva is now open at 1500 South Lamar Blvd., Ste. 120, for daily breakfast and lunch, in addition to dinner. The enoteca was previously called Pizzeria Sportiva and Bella Lounge as the concept shifted; most importantly, it's always been the casual sibling to It's Italian Cucina next door. Alongside Lavazza coffee, the enoteca serves the same Roman-style pizza as before and brunch specialties like a frittata or the colazione Italiana with prosciutto, burrata, fig jam, butter, and toasted focaccia.
Newly announced or discovered
Folks who pay attention to food news in Austin likely already know that longtime New York-style deli Katz's was planning a comeback. Now we have the paperwork. Local publications are waving around a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) listing for "Katz on 6th Street." The $2.5 million renovation at 601 Rio Grande St. and 620 W. 6th St. is expected to start September 1, 2026, and end March 1, 2027.
Speaking of TDLR, the longtime Eldorado Cafe is expanding into its adjacent space at 3300 W. Anderson Ln., Ste. 301. Owner Joel Fried told CultureMap about the move at our Tastemaker Awards event April 9, saying the team jumped on the opportunity with excitement and some big-decision jitters. The project adds 4,402 square feet to the restaurant's current footprint.
La La Land, a Dallas-based cafe that employs young adults aging out of the foster care system, is opening a new location at The Domain. Its first Austin location opened in July of 2025, making this its second. This news is courtesy of, yes, another TDLR filing. The new location will be located at 11410 Century Oaks Terrace #108, and the expected date of completion is September 30. More so than their unique employment model, these cafes are known for their matcha drinks and creative flavors.
Closings
The 27-year-old comfort food restaurant Hoover's Cooking announced its impending May closure in March, and Suerte co-founder Sam Hellman-Mass swooped in almost immediately to transition the space into something new. Details are sparse so far, but for now, a representative has sent a short statement from Hellman-Mass: "When 2002 Manor Rd came to market, we saw an opportunity to invest in a building and a block we love. We're grateful to be stewards of this corner and committed to honoring those who've shaped it, especially Hoover Alexander, whose decades of hospitality at Hoover's Cooking set a standard we deeply admire. We encourage everyone to come celebrate Hoover over the next two months as he heads into a well-earned retirement."
One of Austin's most famous distilleries, Deep Eddy Vodka, is closing its Dripping Springs tasting room. It announced the news on Facebook, explaining that a new tenant is moving into the space. However, Dripping Springs' loss is Austin's gain, as the announcement teases a new location that will be closer to the bigger city. The final day of service in Dripping Springs will be June 13.
Canyon Grille at Rough Hollow, a Lakeway yacht club restaurant, is undergoing a big rebrand, changing the concept, leadership, and ownership — essentially, it has closed and will reopen Tuesday, April 14, as a restaurant called The Grille. The new concept will use ingredients from across Texas on a rotating seasonal menu. A press release foresees Gulf Coast seafood sourced "multiple times per week" and an ambiance that welcomes residents and visitors alike.