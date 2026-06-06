The ground-floor retail storefront at Austin City Hall, formerly home to Austin Rocks, has traded Texas souvenirs for Japanese-inspired collectibles, blind boxes, and pop-culture merchandise. The space now houses Akiba Texas, a new concept from the team behind Toy Joy and inspired by Tokyo's famed Akihabara district.
Akiba Texas will celebrate its official grand opening June 7 at 301 W. Second St. The name on the storefront is new, but the operators are not. It was the people behind Toy Joy who launched Austin Rocks, and it will be them who will operate both Akiba Texas and its sister store, the flagship Toy Joy, down Second Street.
Robby Pettinato, COO and partner at Toy Joy, says the idea for Akiba Texas grew out of a product-scouting trip to Japan. The store's name comes from Akihabara, often shortened to "Akiba," a central Tokyo neighborhood renowned for anime, gaming, and cosplay cafes, which are all facets of the Japanese culture.
Careful organization keeps things neat in this packed store.Photo courtesy of Akiba Texas
"Akiba Texas was inspired by a trip we took with one of our vendors to Japan to scout for products for them to distribute," Pettinato says. "We stayed in Akihabara, and the whole district felt so much like Toy Joy."
The quirky Toy Joy concept was launched in 1987 in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Fred Schmidt and Shelley Meyer from Wild About Music purchased the store in 2014 and have now moved the location to Burnet Road. Akiba Texas will join a growing number of brands launched by Schmidt and Meyer, which now include Toy Joy, Yummi Joy, and Wild About Music.
That toy scouting trip to Tokyo, Pettinato says, didn't just spawn Akiba Texas but has also reshaped the downtown Toy Joy. Going forward, the Japanese imports will be found at Akiba Texas. Typical eclectic toys and gifts will be at Toy Joy. Toy Joy also operates locations at The Thinkery at Mueller and as a retailer at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.
"We eventually brought in a bunch of new product from that trip and realized we were going to need much more space to fit it all, and thus Akiba Texas was born," says Pettinato, adding that Toy Joy also has been remodeled. "Splitting out our Japanese import products from Toy Joy Downtown has allowed us to remodel that space and fit way more traditional toys, games, and gifts that we've always been known for. It's been a net benefit all around for the company."
Inventory at Akiba Texas includes merchandise from popular Japanese brands and franchises, along with collectible lines that have developed large online followings. The store caters to fans of Sanrio characters, Gundam model kits, anime merchandise, capsule toys, and blind-box collectibles such as Sonny Angel and Smiski.
Blind-box collectibles have become a social-media phenomenon, with shoppers purchasing sealed branded packages in so-called "blind boxes" without knowing which figure they will receive. That often leads to trading among collectors.
The Akiba Texas grand opening celebration begins at 10 am on June 7 and runs through 9 pm. Organizers say the event will feature exclusive merchandise, giveaways, and product restocks. A portion of the day's sales will benefit Austin-based Japanese punk band Peelander-Z. Members of Peelander-Z were involved in a major car accident in New Mexico in May and were forced to cancel a number of tour dates.