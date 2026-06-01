Friday Night All Over Again
Friday Night Lights cast and producers reunite 20 years later in Austin
The cast and crew of Friday Night Lights reunited on May 29 at the ATX TV Festival for a panel celebrating the show's 20th anniversary. Twenty years on, the people who made it are still unmistakably a family, and they packed the house at the Paramount Theatre to accept the festival's 2026 "Texas Made" Award and take a look back at the series that changed Texas television forever.
Audience members got to reconnect with 11 ensemble cast members: Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, Gaius Charles, Brad Leland, Adrianne Palicki, Derek Phillips, Jesse Plemons, Scott Porter, Stacey Oristano, Louanne Stephens, and Aimee Teegarden. Four producers also joined in: showrunner Jason Katims, director Jeffrey Reiner, and writers David Hudgins and Kerry Ehrin. The panel was moderated by Texas Monthly writer Sean O'Neal.
Jesse Plemons (Landry Clarke) and Stephanie Hunt (Devin Boland) kicked off the night by resurrecting Crucifictorious, the fictional garage band their characters formed on the show. They played two songs, ending with a cover of Daniel Johnston's "Devil Town." For the final chorus, they handed the mic over to the audience.
When the cast sat down, Connie Britton adopted her Tami Taylor tone, leaned into the microphone, and apologized in advance for her on-screen husband, Kyle Chandler: "He's been drinking."
Jesse Plemons and Stephanie Hunt resurrected "Crucifictorious," the garage band their characters formed on the show. Photo by Maggie Boyd
The Last Reunion
For many in the cast, Austin isn't just where the show was filmed; it's home. Adrianne Palicki, who played wild-hearted Tyra Collette, has lived in Austin nearly since filming wrapped.
"I'm not a huge fan of Los Angeles," Palicki told CultureMap in a phone call before the panel.
The last time many of them were all together in Austin was for the memorial service of a first assistant director on the show. This reunion, Palicki said, would be "a much more joyous occasion."
The full cast and crew at the Friday Night Lights reunion. Photo by Manny Pandya
Billy Bob Enters the Chat
Britton holds a rare distinction: she was one of only two cast members (alongside Brad Leland) who appeared in Peter Berg's 2004 Friday Night Lights film before the series, with Billy Bob Thornton as Coach Gary Gaines. In the panel, she recalled she had almost nothing to do in it.
"Oh, they made my character mute. I mean, it's a choice," she laughed.
So when Berg came to Britton to make the show without Thornton, it was hard for her to imagine the final product.
Britton spent minutes on the panel gleefully extolling Thornton's performance, as Kyle Chandler (Coach Eric Taylor) shrugged good-naturedly.
"Billy Bob Thornton, you know, he played this role," she said, gesturing pointedly at Chandler. "Oh my god, he was so good, Billy Bob Thornton... The moments that we had together. The depth that he brought to Coach."
Chandler and Britton quickly slipped back into their on-screen husband and wife dynamic, moving from ribbing each other to supporting each other. (But mostly ribbing each other.)Photo by Drew Doggett
The Season Two Elephant in the Room
No reunion would be complete without addressing the infamous second season, which only aired 15 episodes instead of the 22 that were promised when the show was renewed. Sean O'Neal posited the question directly, asking, "So... what happened?" The writers answered equally simply, explaining that the 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike got in the way.
The shortened season left storylines unresolved, including the bewildering decision to have Landry Clarke kill a man. The show was cancelled for several weeks before DirecTV stepped in to save it. The characters returned for season three with something like collective amnesia. Sure, Landry killed a guy but let's not talk about that anymore.
A FaceTime From Dillon
Even though this reunion was an impressive turnout, Scott Porter (Jason Street) roped in one more castmember. Porter revealed he'd received a call from Zach Gilford, who played Matt Saracen and was Porter's roommate during filming. Gilford got connected in a video call, said hello to the audience, and greeted Louanne Stephens. "I love you, grandma," Gilford said over the speaker before he hung up.
Zach Gilford, aka Matt Saracen, made an appearance via FaceTime. Photo by Manny Pandya
Where Are They Now?
O'Neal asked the gang where their characters would be two decades on, and the answers sounded as true to an imaginary continuation as anything that aired.
Gaius Charles broke out in full Smash Williams energy: "We goin' to state, state, state, state! I think Smash definitely made it to the NFL. Hall of Famer for sure. I think he definitely bought his momma that house!"
Britton said she imagined Tami as president of a college or university, still trying "to teach young people how to talk to each other" — and still with Chandler. Mostly. "That does not omit me from being over at Smash's house," Chandler laughed.
Palicki said Tyra would have followed in Tami Taylor's footsteps, possibly working in education, and might still be with Tim Riggins, becoming "the new Coach and Tami."
Plemons answered, "Did Landry ever get out of that strip club?" He concluded with a deadpan, "No. And he's as happy as can be."
Brad Leland, thinking about Buddy Garrity's romantic prospects, said, "After three hard seasons, Buddy has finally had a date."
Aimee Teegarden gave her first real answer of the evening, saying, "I think Julie and Matt are still together. We definitely have an ADU." Stephens immediately added, "And I'm living upstairs." Teegarden went on to reflect that as Julie gets older, she'd grow to appreciate the relationship her parents have; something she couldn't see when she was young.
Louanne Stephens, ever practical about Mrs. Saracen's advanced age, got one of the biggest laughs of the night: she joked her character would simply be dead.
By that point the audience had heard enough hedging. They wanted more Smash. They started chanting his name until Charles got the mic back. He reemphasized that he'd buy his mother a house and shrugged off the attention with a grin.
The cast and crew after receiving the festival's "Texas Made" Award. Photo by Manny Pandya
On the Reboot
Talk of a potential reboot divided the room. Palicki didn't mince words when we spoke before the panel.
"I hate to talk down or anything, but why? I think the show was actually a perfect show, and I think the amount of time it lasted was great. So, leave well enough alone," she said. "Except for that time when Landry killed a guy. But we got through it."
That said, she had one condition: "Now, if they wanted to bring back Tyra... I'll come back as, you know, a Tami Taylor character."
By night's end, the award had been presented and the cast — visibly ready to move on to whatever the night in Austin had in store — were heading out the door. "I don't think there's gonna be a lot of sleeping, that's for sure," Palicki had warned in our call.