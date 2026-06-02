Venue News
Iconic Austin venue Emo's moving as LA company's new venue takes over
Some longtime Austinites would say the concert venue Emo's was never the same after 2011, when it moved from Red River to Riverside — but at least it's still around. Now they'll have to adjust again, as a new venue owned by the Los Angeles events company AEG Presents takes over the space.
AEG Presents is already working on a venue project at 4700 E. Riverside Drive, a 4,000 capacity building currently under construction about a mile away from the current Emo's location at 2015 E. Riverside. The venue replacing Emo's will be a second Austin holding for AEG. It will take over operations in January 2027, a press release says.
Emo's has posted a rallying cry on Instagram, confirming that "a new stage is coming soon." It invites fans to stop by before it closes in December and promises more information soon.
The AEG release confirms "a series of upgrades, renovations, and a full rebrand." Updates will be made to the sound system, green room, and other amenities that both fans and artists will use. Since it is a smaller venue than the one under construction down the road, it aims to serve a different audience and book different types of artists.
“Austin has long been one of the great music cities in the world, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence here,” said AEG Presents vice president Robin Phillips in the release. “Opening a new venue in the Emo’s space gives us the opportunity to welcome more artists, bring more shows to the market, and create even more ways for fans to experience live music in the city.”
The Austin Business Journal broke the news, noting that the real estate developer Presidium, which is based in both Austin and Dallas, controls both spaces, and AEG will be leasing Emo's — it hasn't bought Emo's itself or the building. The article correctly guesses that Emo's will move, since it is still owned by Live Nation Entertainment.
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Update: This article has been updated to reflect new information revealed in a post by Emo's.